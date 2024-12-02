Microsoft opens branded store on Snapdeal

India’s commerce is predominantly offline, particularly for gadgets, but the online commerce industry is growing at a rapid clip.

The potential of the internet has helped a number of online retail startups rake in investor money to position themselves for future opportunities. India is estimated to have 213 million internet users, up 23% since December 2014, and growth is set to continue.

In recent news, Chinese electronic-commerce company Alibaba Group and iPhone assembler Foxconn are in talks to jointly invest about USD 500 million in Snapdeal.com.