Microsoft and Yandex.Money announce a payment app for Nokia Lumia

Yandex.Money app allows users to pay for different services without even signing up. These services include phone top-up, internet, utility bills, taxes, fines, etc. Users can also make transfers and pay for purchases, which they did on online stores.

The application will be available on Nokia Lumia smartphones, after the update of Windows Phone 8. Apart from Yandex.Money application, the service has also two separated apps, Yandex.Transfers and Yandex.Fines, and the total number of installations of Yandex.Money apps is 2 million.