Micromax signs with TranServ for mobile payments in India

The partnership will enable Micromax smartphones users to conduct financial and social transactions such as sending or requesting money, splitting bills, sending gifts to friends and making payments through native phone integrations, such as contacts in the device address book.

By partnering with TranServ, Micromax is providing an all pervasive payments layer to the services ecosystem further ensuring that the users have a platform which is available to them even beyond Micromax devices. TranServ has also partnered with banks to further expand the financial services.

Micromax says they will provide Micromax consumers with a Visa card powered by a partner bank that will allow users to experience payments across online as well as offline merchant establishments.

The tie-up will see rollout of several digital financial solutions such as micro-loans and other personal financial services.