Miami: to boost mobile payments in the transportation system

The funds will be used to modernize the Cubic-supplied EASY Card and will include the systems acceptance of contactless bankcards and NFC-enabled mobile payments, as well as upgrades to fare terminals and the EASY Card back office to process account-based transactions for new and easy ways to pay.

These technology upgrades will complement and enhance the existing EASY Card system, delivered by Cubic in 2009, for the department that has average daily boardings of approximately 300,000 on Metrobus, Metrorail, Metromover and Special Transportation Service, according to a press release.

In addition to EASY Card, Cubics payment technologies for the transit system will represent a hybrid system drawing from Chicago and London, the worlds two largest open and account-based payment transit systems that were developed by Cubic.

Mobile payments also will be supported through mobile wallets, such as ApplePay, AndroidPay and Masterpass. Emerging wearables, such as the AppleWatch and Samsung Gear, will also be accepted.

More than that, in collaboration with Passport, Cubic will also introduce a new mobile app that gives includes features and tools as EASY Card balance checking, viewing account history, account management and fare product purchases for loading to their EASY Cards. Passport is a provider of transportation mobile apps, having delivered parking applications in cities such as Chicago, Toronto and Boston, as well as mobile ticketing applications in Sacramento, Cleveland and Jacksonville.

Riders will be able to add value to their existing EASY Cards or download a virtual EASY Card into their NFC-enabled mobile phones. For those with phones not supporting NFC, the app will support a display-generated mobile ticket, both in visual and bar code form. Other features will include the opportunity to participate in transit rewards programs.