Metafile, ACOM Solutions develop invoice-through-payment automation tool

Metafile’s MetaViewer Paperless Automation and ACOM’s intelligent payment platform, acompay, can now be used together. They allow companies to expand the current MetaViewer workflow with invoice-through-payment automation.

MetaViewer’s automated workflow captures key invoice information and facilitates a web-based workflow that automatically classifies, identifies and extracts transactional data. It also enables customers to use online approval workflows and uses Microsoft Dynamics to store vendor information.

ACOM then completes the automation workflow by integrating with Microsoft Dynamics to make paperless payments to vendors. Companies using MetaViewer and ACOM’s technology can also benefit from AP payments cash back, eliminating paper use and increasing accuracy throughout the AP process. ACOM and MetaViewer customers can now implement invoice-through-payment automation, which is available to companies using Microsoft Dynamics as their enterprise resource planning solution.