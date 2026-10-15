Meta has made Weixin Pay, also known as WeChat Pay, and WeChat Pay HK available as payment options for eligible ad accounts in the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong SAR, respectively. According to the announcement, the options are currently available to eligible accounts, with the full rollout scheduled for Q4 2026. Boku is powering the connection between the wallet services and Meta.

Two wallets, two markets

The update involves two separate wallet services, each assigned to a specific market. Weixin Pay is offered to eligible ad accounts in the Chinese mainland, while WeChat Pay HK is offered to eligible accounts in Hong Kong SAR. The two options are not presented as a single payment method spanning both regions. Instead, each wallet is made available in the market where it applies.

The rollout is phased: the announcement refers specifically to ‘eligible’ ad accounts in the current phase, which means not all advertisers in either market will have access to the new options immediately.

Boku’s role in the integration

Boku is powering the connection that allows Meta to give advertisers access to payment methods preferred locally in the two markets. According to the announcement, the stated aim is to make it easier for businesses to pay for advertising in the way that works for them in their respective market. Under the arrangement, Boku sits between Meta’s ad account payments and the two wallet services, rather than Meta connecting to each wallet directly.

The announcement also includes operational guidance for advertisers. When creating an ad account, advertisers are advised to check the selected country or region and currency carefully, because neither setting can be changed once confirmed. In addition, the two wallets are offered on a market-specific basis. As a result, the initial choice of country or region is relevant for advertisers planning to use either Weixin Pay or WeChat Pay HK.

Commercial terms between Meta and Boku have not been disclosed, and the announcement does not say whether the arrangement will extend to further markets or payment methods.