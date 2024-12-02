Merchant Risk Council elects online retailer to Chairman of the Board

Mr. Pouridis has been elected to chairman after 15 years of volunteering with the MRC, 10 of which he spent on the Global and Regional Boards in various capacities. In addition to the appointment of Mr. Pouridis, the MRC welcomes Diarmuid Considine, commerce platform manager at Skype, Paul Kuykendall, senior director-producticketing at Ticketmaster and Gabe McGloin, vice president of client services at Chase Paymentech to the Global Board of Directors. They will be joining the existing board members including distinguished professionals from Accertify, Getty Images, Starbucks, Visa Europe and WorldPay.

The MRC is the global not for profit organization that supports and promotes operational excellence for fraud, payments and risk professionals within ecommerce. MRC members report 45% less revenue loss due to fraud than non-members.