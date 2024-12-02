Mellon, RBS unveil cash and card payments acceptance via Ingenico Group terminals

The solution combines Ingenicos terminals with the recently launched RBS cash registers, and the integration was managed by Mellon. The two systems are connected through a specific communication protocol and exchange the necessary data every time a card-based transaction (debit, credit or prepaid) is taking place.

Via the nformation system, the transaction details are sent from the cash register to the payment terminal automatically, without requiring any manual entry of the purchase amount on the payment terminal. This way, it helps reduce the check-out time, eliminate the amount entering errors, while the cash register system provides a detailed report of all payments transactions, including those made with a banking card.

The solution complies with the Ministry of Finance and the local Tax authorities’ mandates with regards to retail transactions handling, as well as meeting all international card payment industry standards through Mellon’s dedicated services to EFTPOS terminal software updates.