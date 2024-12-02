Med-View, First Bank partnership for online payments development

This is to ensure that Med-View brings its service closer to its numerous clients who desire to buy their tickets online, thisdaylive.com reports. The airline explained that this option of payment is in addition to the Interswitch platform designed mostly for customers with Master cards and the book-on-hold platform where customers could walk into any bank in Nigeria and pay for their reservations made online.

To achieve this, customer can make reservation online and choose the option ‘I want to pay with Master / Visa card” when they get to the payment platform. This will automatically prompt the Master card and Visa Card logos from where customer can now click the logo of their desired card for payments, enter the required card details and wait for confirmation for payments. Once this is achieved, ticket will be automatically sent to the email provided while making reservation.