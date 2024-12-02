MDM Bank and OpenWay to boost contactless payments in Russia

Using the MDM Bank mobile app, the customers can now pay from their Mastercard account with no need to enter a PIN-code or additional app password or even to activate the application before payment. Customers simply unlock their phone and tap it to a contactless reader to pay. The service is based on the solutions by MasterCard and OpenWay.

The new PIN-less service is available to MDM Bank mobile banking customers, who have smartphones running Android 4.4 and higher with NFC support. The application also works on phones unlocked with fingerprint sensors. The new service runs in offline mode and is optional for customers. Mandatory authentication to confirm a payment can still be set up in the app, if required.

The new contactless mobile payments functionality is based on WAY4 Host Card Emulation (HCE) technology developed by OpenWay. This solution allows issuers to independently issue mobile version of cards and store clients financial information in a protected format (tokens) on the banks servers. OpenWay offers a white label application for tokenisation, which the banks can brand with their corporate colors, or use off-the-shelf. In addition, OpenWay develops a new solution that allows a bank to serve mobile tokens from other service providers (Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Android Pay etc.) in its own, branded, mobile app.