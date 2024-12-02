MCX ends CurrentC pilot and disables all accounts

The announcement follows the postponement of a nationwide rollout for the mobile payment service last month, when the company also laid off approximately 30 of its employees.

According to the company, Current C Beta will be concluded on June 28, 2016, until then it will be accepted in all participating stores.

More than that, in order to remove a gift card that shows an available balance, the customers must have the original gift card to access the amount since the account information is not retained by CurrentC.

According to the announcement, any remaining balance, if not used until the 28th of June, cannot be reissued once the card is deleted from the CurrentC account.

In addition, loyalty points will not be affected by removing the loyalty accounts in CurrentC. Customers will be able to continue to use all coupons with a valid expiration date until the above-mentioned date.

In order to close the account before the 28th of June customers can call Customer Care, according to company. At the end of June, all active accounts will be disabled and customers will not be able to access their CurrentC account from the CurrentC app.

MCX unveiled CurrentC in September 2014 and added offers and discounts to the service in August 2015. It unveiled plans for the pilot in the same month, the company also revealed that the company was not planning to rush the launch of CurrentC until the product was ready.