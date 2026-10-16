Matkahuolto has selected Aurionpro as device vendor for its contactless EMV project, enabling bank card payments on public transport in Finland.

Finland-based Matkahuolto, a provider of parcel and digital transport services, has selected Aurionpro Solutions as the device vendor for its contactless EMV (cEMV) project following a competitive tender process. Under a master service agreement, Aurionpro will supply its SCV 500 validator and ECR-one contactless card reader, along with integration to Matkahuolto’s transport management system (TMS) and APIs for payment application connectivity. The solution will enable the acceptance of EMV payment cards alongside Finland’s local contactless card standards across the public transport network.

Contactless payments on public transport

Matkahuolto’s business is divided into parcel services and digital transport services. The digital transport services unit provides timetables, tickets, and mobility services, enabling more than 7 million journeys a year, and offers digital tools to transport operators. Its parcel services handle 20 million parcels a year in Finland and abroad through a network of 2,550 service points. The company reported turnover of EUR 98.5 million in 2025 and aims to halve its emissions by 2030.

Petri Lindqvist, Director, Digital Transport Services at Matkahuolto, stated that the partnership will help the company deliver a more convenient travel experience for passengers across Finland. According to Lindqvist, adding cEMV capability will improve support for tickets from different operators on Matkahuolto’s onboard solutions, contributing to more flexible and accessible public transport in the country.

Aurionpro’s entry into Europe

Sanjay Bali, President and Global Head, Tech Innovation Group at Aurionpro, stated that the agreement marks the company’s entry into the European market and is a significant milestone in expanding its global transit business. According to Bali, Aurionpro expects the project to lead to further opportunities across Europe, with its contactless validation and payment capabilities, combined with TMS and payment application integration, supporting both international EMV cards and local contactless payment standards.

Aurionpro is listed on India’s BSE and NSE and serves the banking, payments, mobility, insurance, transit, data centre, and government sectors, with more than 3,000 employees. For Matkahuolto, the project adds open-loop card acceptance to its onboard ticketing, allowing passengers to pay with contactless bank cards alongside existing local cards. For Aurionpro, the contract provides a first European reference for its transit payment technology.