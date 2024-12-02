Mastercard to launch Tap-To-Pay for 80+ city transport systems

The company cited London, New York, Chicago, Milan and St. Petersburg among the cities that have been benefiting for the last few years from contactless payments. Since its introduction in the London Underground, contactless payments now make up to 40% of daily pay-as-you-go journeys on the city’s underground, buses and commuter rails.

This action is expected to ease the approaching busy summer tourist season, by allowing passengers to pay for their bus or train by tapping their card or swiping their phone. It also comes as an intention to grant a smarter approach in cities by providing a wider use of contactless payments.