MasterCard teams up with Samsung to deliver Samsung Pay

Samsung Pay delivers a mobile payment experience that will work at both contactless-enabled and most traditional point-of-sale terminals. For consumers and merchants alike, that means that every purchase made with a MasterCard using a Samsung Galaxy S6 will provide the security of a digital MasterCard transaction including the latest tokenization technology.

Owners of the new device will be able to use their MasterCard credit and debit cards from participating banks directly via Samsung Pay.

The MasterCard Digital Enablement Service (MDES) enables MasterCard consumer credit and debit cardholders to use Samsung Pay.

Samsung Pay will first be made available for US. MasterCard will be working with Samsung to roll out Samsung Pay to additional global markets including Korea. Samsung is currently working with banks and partners to bring the payment service to Europe.