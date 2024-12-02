MasterCard teams up with LTA to trial contactless ticketing in Singapore

This public-private partnership will enable commuters to pay for their train and bus journeys using their existing contactless debit and credit cards and also track their journey and fare history via a mobile app or web portal. The project is scheduled to begin later in 2016, though LTA announced plans to test the contactless ticketing system across Singapore in March 2016. It aims to onboard at least 100,000 commuters for the pilot.

Consumers can tap and pay at transit points from their MasterCard contactless cards to mobile phones and even wristbands and watches. LTA has also piloted a contactless wristband to pay for public transport services and goods at retailers equipped with contactless readers. The pilot began in September 2015 and concluded in February 2016.