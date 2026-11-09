Mastercard supports Samsung Pay launch in Morocco

Mastercard has supported the launch of Samsung Pay in Morocco, enabling eligible cardholders to pay with compatible Samsung devices.

Under the arrangement, eligible Mastercard cardholders at participating banks in Morocco can use compatible Samsung devices to make payments, with no physical card required for supported transactions. The service relies on Mastercard’s tokenisation technology.

The companies present the launch as part of a broader effort to expand mobile payment options and support Morocco’s shift towards a more inclusive digital economy. In addition, the rollout builds on Mastercard’s existing work with financial institutions and technology partners to develop the country’s digital payments ecosystem. Extending these capabilities to Samsung Pay widens the range of payment methods available to consumers and supports the continued integration of digital payments into everyday commerce.

Tokenisation as the underlying layer

Samsung Pay in Morocco draws on Mastercard’s tokenisation infrastructure already in place in the market, specifically the Mastercard Digital Enablement Service (MDES). In addition, tokenisation replaces sensitive card details with a unique digital token, protecting payment credentials during transactions. Authentication and risk-based safeguards add further layers of protection.

Mohamed Benomar, Country Manager of North West Africa, Mastercard, described support for Samsung Pay as a further step in expanding access to secure digital payments in Morocco. According to the official, the company’s aim goes beyond adding another payment method, focusing instead on making digital payments faster, simpler, and more secure.

The launch also connects to Mastercard’s global objective of tokenising 100% of online transactions by 2030, which the company is pursuing alongside financial institutions and technology partners.

What it means for banks, merchants, and consumers

For consumers, the service allows payments to be made from a compatible Samsung device rather than a physical card. Participating financial institutions gain a way to offer an additional digital payment experience to eligible cardholders. Merchants that accept supported contactless payments can take Samsung Pay as an additional option.

Hongseok Lee, President of Samsung Electronics Maghreb Arab, said the company wants paying to feel as natural as using a smartphone or smartwatch, describing the launch as part of its commitment to providing Galaxy users with simple, secure tools for everyday use. The official also acknowledged the role of participating banks and Mastercard in the rollout.

Mastercard and Samsung plan to roll out a joint campaign in Morocco to accelerate everyday use of Samsung Pay. The initiative will combine promotional activity with consumer education on how to pay using compatible Samsung devices. Furthermore, the companies say the campaign is intended to support the long-term growth of digital payments across the country.