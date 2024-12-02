MasterCard signs MasterPass deal with Burger King and Firehouse Subs

BKDelivers.com was one of the first original merchants to use the digital payments platform when it launched in 2013. Starting this fall, Firehouse Subs will begin accepting MasterPass for online ordering from FirehouseSubs.com.

MasterPass enables consumers to pay for the things they want with the security they demand, online or in app, using any device. Now accepted in 23 countries, the platform securely stores payment and shipping information, which is readily accessible when a consumer checks out using the, “Buy with MasterPass” button and logs into their account.

US consumers can set up a MasterPass account by visiting the MasterPass website or by signing up with a participating bank such as Citibank.

MasterPass is currently available in 23 countries around the world including Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Italy, Korea, New Zealand, Poland, Romania, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Taiwan, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, the UK and the. Launched in 2013, MasterPassby MasterCard is available anywhere you see the MasterPass button. It is accepted at 250,000 merchants globally.