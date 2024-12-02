Mastercard partners with Ottu





Following the partnerships, the companies will focus on Ottu’s integration of Mastercard Gateway, which is set to enable a range of local payment methods in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, as well as Oman.

The Mastercard Gateway service will provide Ottu with advanced and secure payment processing and fraud prevention technologies, as well as the needed reach, security, and efficiency to compete and develop in the ever-evolving industry of digital payments. Ottu will continue to provide its Online Payments Management Solution (OPMS), which was designed to streamline online transactions and optimise online payment processes for enterprises and clients across a wider range of markets. In addition, the service also connects various online sales channels and transaction methods by utilising Ottu’s expertise in building an efficient ecosystem.

At the same time, the collaboration with allow Ottu’s merchants and businesses to tap into these local payment methods through the use of a streamlined integration process, which aims to bridge the gap between international payment networks.







Mastercard’s recent partnerships and developments

Global payment-processing corporation, Mastercard provides its customers with a secure range of remittance-related tools, which were developed in order to offer payments by using its global network. Through this, the company aims to deliver an optimised experience to bank accounts, digital wallets, mobile wallets, cash, and cards in multiple sectors around the world. Mastercard had multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several geographic regions globally.

In November 2023, the company announced its collaboration with Silverflow to expand its services and products for clients and customers in Singapore and go live in the APAC region of the payment market. Throughout this partnership, both firms aimed to combine their extensive expertise and suite of solutions in order to achieve technical implementation and certification in an efficient and secure manner, within a period of 2 months. Merchants, acquirers, and businesses were allowed to utilise Silverflow’s technologies to make more collaborative payment processing.

In addition, Mastercard and Silverflow also planned to continue their strategic deal in order to launch their tools around the world, as well as to provide clients with more efficient technology and payment services.

At the beginning of the same month, Hong Kong-based firm Yedpay announced its partnership with Mastercard in order to optimise its suite of payment technology solutions. Following this collaboration, the newly released technology was expected to improve the sequence of cash flow from collection, and payment to settlement for merchants and traders, as well as to provide a new experience for real-time cash flow.

Clients were also allowed to leverage the `One Touch` payment technology, as the boundary between cash and electronic transactions was set to disappear, while collection, settlement, and payment processes were made to be achieved in one step.