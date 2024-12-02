MasterCard lets Android Pay users get free London travel and coffee

Customers have to touch in and out on London’s transport network using a MasterCard on an Android device. MasterCard will refund the fare; refunds can be up to GBP 30.50 (USD 39.68) per day and the offer is available on October 3, 10, 17 and 24.

Additional benefits include a free hot drink at Caffè Nero stores nationwide throughout the month. Customers load their MasterCard into Android Pay and use it in stores when stopping by for coffee or breakfast during their commute on any of the Mondays.

In November 2015, MasterCard let Apple Pay users travel for free across London for four Mondays. The company ran another Fare Free Monday campaign for Apple Pay users in February 2016.