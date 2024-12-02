MasterCard expands its mobile wallet in South Africa

The move gives Masterpass access to SnapScan’s 30,000 South African in-store and online merchant partners, making it the most widely accepted digital wallet in South Africa, according to Tech Central.

Customers will be able to download the Masterpass app, add their card, scan a QR code at the physical or digital point-of-sale (POS), and finalize the transaction by entering the amount and a verification code.

SnapScan is popular among smaller merchants that didn’t have a POS system and mostly accepted cash, but wanted to move into card payments. Masterpass, which shares a primary financial institution partnership with SnapScan, just gained access to that entire network without having to do any outreach or invest in any POS infrastructure.