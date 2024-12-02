Mastercard accredits UL to perform CPV certification for Mastercard payments solutions

MCBP is a software-based solution developed by Mastercard aimed to digitise card credentials and enable contactless and remote payment transactions. All implementations where the mobile devices are not provisioned by the Mastercard Digital Enablement Service (MDES) must go through CPV Formal Approval.

UL is a payment technology provider since 1997 and works with companies throughout the payment ecosystem. The company is assisting with the EMV migration and the implementation of new payment technologies globally.