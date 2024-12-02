MANGOPAY strengthens UK client base to support business growth

The new clients include Plum, a personal savings app, Insure Street, a deposit insurance platform, and property crowdfunding platform Simple Equity. They join MANGOPAY’s existing client base of over 2,000 European startups across the marketplace, crowdfunding and sharing economy industries, including the likes of Depop, Vinted, Syndicate Room and The House Crowd.

Crowdfunding platforms currently account for around 41% of the company’s client base. However, with a strong pipeline of meetings already in place this year, the business expects significant further growth in this area as it targets revenues of EUR 1bn for 2017, according to company statements.

MANGOPAY is a payment technology solution for marketplaces thanks to its E-Money Issuer license, which enables businesses to accept payments and hold the funds in escrow.