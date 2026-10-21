Mangopay has added local payout support for the Australian dollar (AUD), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), Singapore dollar (SGD), Mexican peso (MXN), and Turkish lira (TRY). Platforms using its wallet infrastructure can now send payouts to sellers, service providers, and other beneficiaries in these markets over domestic payment rails instead of international transfers.

Domestic rails instead of cross-border transfers

The update changes how funds reach recipients. When a platform holds funds in the same currency as the payout, it can pay beneficiaries locally without a foreign exchange conversion. According to Mangopay, this lowers costs, shortens payout times, and gives recipients a payout experience that fits local banking practices

Marketplaces and platforms that operate in several countries often need separate banking relationships, technical integrations, and operational processes in each market. With this in mind, Mangopay presents the wider coverage as a way to consolidate this work, so platforms can manage payouts across more markets through a single payment infrastructure.

Compliance and operational pressures

Andy Wiggan, CPO, Mangopay, linked the move to the difficulties platforms face with different currencies, banking systems, and payout requirements as they grow internationally. He cited Mangopay’s own research, which found that 37% of enterprise platforms identified country-specific payout restrictions as a compliance challenge. In addition, the expanded local coverage is meant to reduce platforms’ reliance on cross-border transfers and to make payouts to sellers and service providers faster and cheaper.

Mangopay already had activity in all five currencies. Over the past 12 months, the company processed more than 15.000 payouts in them, worth approximately EUR 70 million combined. Mangopay cites these figures as evidence of existing demand for payout services in these markets. The new local payout capabilities move that type of flow onto domestic rails.

The development also ties in with Mangopay’s collection-side offering. The company recently expanded its Virtual Accounts product, which lets platforms collect funds in 24 currencies. Together, the two capabilities support a set-up in which platforms collect and pay out in the same local currency, which can limit the need for conversion within their payment flows.

The expansion is part of Mangopay’s broader global payment infrastructure for platforms managing funds across multiple regions.