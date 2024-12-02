MANGOPAY expands its presence in the UK

With a pan-European Union e-money issuer licence (EME), MANGOPAY is a solution for international markets. The company helps clients accept third-party payments, create and manage e-wallets (white label), split funds and collect fees. MANGOPAY offers a basic rate of 1.8% + EUR 0.18 for the EUR and 2.5% + EUR 0.25 for other currencies. Depending on client needs, free options are also available, such as one-click or recurring payments and local payment methods (e.g. ELV, Maestro, Sofort and iDEAL).

One of the main technical challenges for online marketplaces, crowdfunding platforms and mobile applications across Europe is to implement a payment management system adapted to their requirements, which is international and respects European regulations. MANGOPAY has already signed up 350 European websites to manage their payments. Clients using the MANGOPAY API include Vinted, Vestiaire Collective, Ulule, Crowdrooster, Crowd2fund, BankToTheFuture and Farmdrop.

The MANGOPAY API was launched in May 2013 with more than 350 European clients. The group employs 30 people in France, the UK and Luxembourg and is backed by venture capitalists such as Kima Ventures (Xavier Niel), Idinvest and 360 Capital Partners.