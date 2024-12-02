Mall of the Emirates integrates WeChat Pay for Chinnese tourists

According to The National, the ease of visa restrictions and China’s growing middle class have led to the increase in the number of Chinese tourists in the UAE. Overnight visitors from China to Dubai have more than doubled since 2014, and Chinese spending on credit and debit cards in the Emirates grew by more than 50% in 2018, according to data from Mashreq Bank.

Currently, almost 83% of all smartphone users use WeChat on a regular basis for social networking and making purchases. Estimates suggest that 9 out of 10 Chinese consumers choose mobile payments over cash, with WeChat Pay as the preferred choice.

In addition, the mall announced a “Red Packet” rewards programme, which will be unveiled for WeChat Pay users.