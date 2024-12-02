Malaysian firms pointed out to China ecommerce market

He said that, during Q1 - Q3 2015 period, Malaysias trade with China in foodstuffs amounted to USD 1.2 billion, but Malaysia only exported USD 350 million worth of foodstuffs to China, dailyexpress.com reports.

Zainuddin pointed out that Chinese Premier Li Keqiang had said China would buy more tropical fruits from Malaysia during his visit to Malaysia in November 2015, the source cites. Both countries should double efforts to work towards increasing the volume of trade to USD 160 billion by 2017, he said.

Zainuddin said the number of internet users in China, which is growing from the 600 million currently, presents a great opportunity, but with competition in the online business becoming stiffer by the day, a product differentiation strategy could be used by companies to entice consumers.