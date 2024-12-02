Major Cineplex accepts cryptocurrencies via Rapidzpay

Rapidz point-of-sale [RapidzPOS] is a software that would allow merchants to collect cryptocurrencies as well as fiat currencies. The company believes that collaborating with Rapidzpay would help in expanding their business and build a digital payment ecosystem in Thailand.

Rapidzpay endorses fluent transactions between businesses facilitating B2B and B2C transactions. The company aims to produce a decentralized mode for payment in order to build a strong business model.

Rapidzpay app is available on iOS and Android and the coins that support both these versions include Bitcoin [BTC], Litecoin [LTC] and Bitcoin Cash [BCH]. However, the Major Group has not yet declared the cryptocurrencies that they would be dealing in.