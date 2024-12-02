MagTek, Payment Alliance International partner for mobile payments solution

The solution allows consumers to withdraw cash from ATMs and pay for goods and services in-store and online without a card.

QwickCodes replaces the card present data with a dynamic token that can only be used one time. The QwickCodes Mobile Wallet runs on a PC or Apple iOS device, along with a MagneSafe card reader. To generate a QwickCode for a payment card, the consumer simply swipes the card through the MagneSafe reader.

This produces a single-use, disposable account number and PIN, which can be used at supported ATMs to withdraw cash.

QwickCodes accesses cardholder data during transaction processing and is processed normally through the debit and credit networks.

Payment Alliance International is a provider of ATM processing, maintenance services, equipment sales and support.