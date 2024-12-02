Mafengwo raises USD 250 mln in Tencent-led funding round

In a statement, the company said General Atlantic, Qiming Venture Partners, Yuantai Investment, NM SS Holdings Limited, and Hopson Emerald Limited were the other investors who participated in the fundraising.

Mafengwo is an online community where Chinese tourists share travel tips and shop for travel products. In this space, travel site Mafengwo competes with CTrip.com, Fliggy, and other companies.

Moreover, the company expanded into bookings for travel services via affiliate partners.