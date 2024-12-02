Macys suffers data breach

Macy’s ecommerce site suffered a data security breach from April 26 to June 12 that allowed criminals access to credit and debit card information, names and birthdays. The login credentials that the criminals used to steal the customer information were not obtained from Macys.com.

A Macy’s spokesperson said that has investigated the matter thoroughly, addressed the cause and, as a precaution, and has implemented additional security measures. Also, the company will provide consumer protection services at no cost to those customers.

This is the second time this month a large retailer suffered an ecommerce data breach, as Adidas alerted shoppers last week of leaked data, including contact information, usernames and encrypted passwords.