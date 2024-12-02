m-FINANCE to provide identity solutions to clients with Data Zoo

By partnering with Data Zoo, m-FINANCE will be able to provide its brokerage and financial institution customers with Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and PEPs (Political Exposed Persons), and Sanctions Screening services.

Data Zoo, which is a supplier of electronic identity verification in the Asia Pacific region, provides instant KYC and AML verifications on individuals, allowing companies to comply with international and local regulations.

Data Zoo’s KYC process verifies various documents, which may include one or more of the following: legal full name, valid date of birth, valid ID number, phone number, bankcard number and address.

Under the agreement, Data Zoo’s identity solutions have been integrated into the m-FINANCE CRM system. This means m-FINANCE customers, which largely include brokerages, can now access Data Zoo’s solutions to improve their own identity verification process and reduce the risk to their business.