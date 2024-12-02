Loyalie to digitize loyalty cards in India

Consumers can scan a QR code and enter the OTP (one time password) provided by merchants at their locations. The transactions get recorded under the profile of the customer, thus giving him/her an idea of what to expect upon completion of a certain number of visits to a merchant location. Merchants can decide whether to award freebies to loyal customers or not.

More than that, Loyalie app is currently operational in Kolkata and caters to bars, hookah lounges, spas, salons and retail outlets. The company plans to expand across India by the end of this year.

The app offers a Sales page which targets to help physical retailers to compete with online retailers.