Liquid Pay plans to boost mobile payments in Singapore

The company enables consumers to make payments by scanning a QR code at the point of sale and compare merchant discounts and rewards from within the mobile app.

More than that, Liquid Pay has completed trials at select hawker stalls in Bukit Timah and Tiong Bahru markets, food and beverage outlets. More than 30 more hawker centres and multiple food and beverage chains are expected to complete the list before the end of the year. The target of 25,000 acceptance points in Singapore is expected to be reached within 12 months.

Liquid Pay’s app enables banks and merchants to introduce e-cards (prepaid, debit, credit, discount and gift cards) instantaneously.