Linio teams up with AdBirds for global ecommerce reach

Linio connects international sellers with consumers looking for products from abroad. The partnership will focus on Linios digital strategies and implementations, including digital marketing and ecommerce.

AdBirds helps multinationals to optimise their ecommerce business. AdBirds will help Linio implement Google Analytics 360 Suite in order to organize and analyse the enormous treasure of data coming from the users.

Using these data, they will support Linio with AdBirds own Google Shopping tool and Search Engine Advertising campaigns.

AdBirds will also benefit from this new partnership, as it allows them to expand their presence in Latin America and further establish their global reach.

Latin America is considered the fastest growing ecommerce region in the world.