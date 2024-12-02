Line expands mobile payment service

Japan-based Line, a direct competitor to Tencent’s WeChat and already popular with Hong Kong youth, has reached a deal with CyberSource, a global payment gateway and payment tokenization services provider, to facilitate the global growth of Line Pay.

The service, which had its soft launch in December 2014, enables users to send each other money wirelessly without sharing bank details and make purchases on Line’s ecommerce platforms.

In February 2015, Line unveiled the acquisition of WebPay, a provider of payment services aimed at developers, with an eye toward boosting its functionalities in mobile payments.