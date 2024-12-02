LHV Bank is opening UK branch

In a statement, LHV said it was planning to open the London outpost in order to enable it to better look after financial services providers with its products and services.

The existence of the UK branch will allow LHV Bank to provide financial intermediaries with real-time payments service, in both euros and pounds.

The bank said that it plans to start servicing financial intermediaries in London by the end of 2018, once it has set up all the necessary facilities.

Already a direct member of the Euro Payments System, in addition to being a participant in the Instant Payments System working group, LHV Bank says it intends to open necessary accounts in the Bank of England, and join the Pound Payments Systems at the earliest opportunity.

LHV is known for its open approach to incorporating technology, such as blockchain, in its delivery of banking products and services.