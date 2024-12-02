LG Pay reportedly delayed until the second half of 2016

A company official has denied that the decision was made because of poor support from major credit card issuers in the companys target markets such as the US. The official, however, said LG G5 is their priority as LG cant afford to see another failure in the smartphone segment amid challenging market situations as the failure of LG V10 to get traction.

Since 2015, LG Electronics has been preparing to add the mobile payment function to its smartphone lineup. In November, LG has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Shinhan Card and KB-Kookmin Card to promote LG Pay.

It has been said that LG could have the resources to do a universal card for mass markets. The companys iteration appears to have the standard features ? better display to let users see which card is active, buttons to select them and contracts to keep it charged up, LG added.

LG Electronics also has decided to use space at MWC that was allocated to LGs telecom affiliate, LG Uplus, to promote the G5.