Leveraging mobile functionalities to influence bank selection

Aite Group`s report, Growing Small-Business Mobile Adoption, analyses US small-business mobile banking adoption and guides financial institutions to the functionalities most likely to help them achieve their mobile payments goals.

With 18% of small businesses stating they probably or definitely will be switching institutions over the next two years, a robust set of mobile functionalities is a requirement no bank, regardless of size, can afford to ignore.

While 34% of US small businesses make payments through their bank’s mobile offering, overall volume and frequencies are low, with only about 1% of all small-business payments being made via this channel, reports Aite Group

The mobile channel is an important in the small-business space, but a failure to offer the right functionalities is preventing frequent usage and adoption from reaching the levels banks expect.