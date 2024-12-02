Lenovo, Paytm team up to boost cashless purchases

This strategic partnership will benefit laptop buyers who are facing transaction and payment issues.

The key highlight under this initiative is that Lenovos entire notebook portfolio will be covered. More than that, the payment model will be rolled out in 40 cities covering 350 retail partners of Lenovo.

In addition, Lenovo has introduced special zero interest EMI option which will allow consumers to purchase any Lenovo laptop with zero down payment. The offer will be valid till November 30th, 2016.

To further support this initiative, Lenovo has collaborated with Pine Labs to allow smooth conversion of transactions into EMI.