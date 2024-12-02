Koreans enjoy smart shopping experience at Lotte

The platform is designed in collaboration with mobile network operator SK Telecom (SKT) and the devices accompanying the Smart Shopper facility are equipped with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology that will be utilized for sending out offers and promotions.

The new service enables customers to shop by scanning the barcode on their desired products using a shopper scanner device – called Smart Scanner - and completing the payment at dedicated terminals by tapping the handheld device against NFC dongles. The items they have purchased can be delivered to their homes at the desired date and time.

The platform also offers Smart Locker — small refrigerated units for storing goods that can be used with a shopper’s mobile phone — and Smart Table, an interactive shopping information desk. Going forward, the companies are planning to add new features to these lockers so that they can be booked and managed through a smartphone application.

By utilizing the BLE, speaker and geo-fencing functionalities of Smart Scanner, retailers will be able to conduct on-site promotions, notifying customers with a voice or vibration notification when they are located in close vicinity of certain products.

Initially the platform will be rolled out in the Bundang district of Seoul, South Korea, but if the implementation is successful, the companies plan launch it in Lotte Department Store’s 34 branches across the country.