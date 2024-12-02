Konga, NIPOST partner for ecommerce delivery services

By leveraging the 5,000 NIPOST locations across Nigeria, Konga provides customers with more delivery options of online orders, ventures-africa.com reports.

The Nigerian Minister of Communication and Technology, Dr Omobola Johnson, has emphasised the Federal Government’s commitment to transforming NIPOST into a viable logistics solution for the citizens in the country. The Minister has also considered the present partnership as a further step into ecommerce business development.

In 2014, the online retailer introduced the Konga Marketplace, a service that allows entrepreneurs, manufacturers and business owners to sell their products online. As of now, more than 10,000 traders have registered to use the marketplace and revenues jumped up by 450% between 2013 and 2014. The retailer also set up KExpress private logistic company in 2014 in a bid to enhance delivery solutions.