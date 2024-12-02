Klarna launches global customer authentication platform

The platform allows multinational businesses, including merchants and other banks, to provide a personalised customer authentication experience irrespective of market, through a one-time integration.

The platform allows businesses to choose authentication methods best suited for their customers. Once the authentication platform has been embedded on the site it will always be kept up-to-date as new authentication methods are automatically added without any extra work from the site owners’ developers. Klarna controls and optimises the user experience, so businesses can focus on continuing to develop their core operations.

Klarna’s customer authentication platform enables online businesses to use many different customer authentication solutions through one integration globally, personalise the customer authentication experience to each user, and comply with PSD2 and KYC regulation without compromising their users’ experience.