NewsPayments

Klarna launches Consumer FX for shoppers buying across borders

SA

Sinziana Albu

22 Oct 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
product launchpaymentsBNPLFXcross-border payments
Countries:
World

News on Payments

Boost partners with Airwallex for cross-border B2B card payments

22 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

PPRO launches Local Payments Council for Agentic Commerce

22 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Klarna launches Consumer FX for shoppers buying across borders

22 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Mastercard launches Mastercard Max benefits assistant with C6 Bank

22 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

EBANX launches OPay Direct Debit for recurring payments in Nigeria

22 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

Expert views on Payments

Real-time payments infrastructure and scheme evolution

22 Oct 2026 / 8 min read / Payments

Subscription management and what customers want from banking apps

21 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

The State of A2A Payments in 2026

20 Oct 2026 / 10 min read / Payments

Why tokenization is now strategic infrastructure

14 Oct 2026 / 8 min read / Payments

From mandate to mainstream: key takeaways on SEPA Instant as the default

09 Oct 2026 / 10 min read / Payments
the paypers logo

The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright