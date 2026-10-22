Klarna has launched Consumer FX, enabling shoppers to buy from participating merchants worldwide and pay in their own currency.

The service allows consumers to purchase from any participating Klarna merchant without paying an exchange fee, regardless of the merchant’s country or the currency. Consumer FX is live across all of Klarna’s markets and supported currencies, including USD, EUR, GBP, SEK, NOK, DKK, CAD, AUD, NZD, and MXN.

How Consumer FX works

Shoppers see the price and exchange rate upfront, before completing the purchase. Both details remain visible in the Klarna app after the transaction, so the amount that appears on a consumer’s statement matches what was shown at the point of sale. Klarna also manages the FX disclosure, consent, and compliance processes associated with cross-currency transactions.

For consumers, this means Klarna’s payment options can be used with any merchant on the network, irrespective of country or currency. David Sykes, Chief Commercial Officer, Klarna, said shoppers increasingly do not think in terms of borders and that Consumer FX is intended to generate additional value across Klarna’s global network.

Merchant reach without new integration

According to the official press release, any business already connected to Klarna can now sell to the company’s 120 million active consumers across 26 countries. Merchants need no new integration, and they do not have to set up a local entity or open a foreign bank account in the markets they sell into. Because Klarna takes on FX disclosure and compliance, merchants no longer handle these operational and regulatory tasks themselves when accepting payments from consumers in other currencies.

According to early results shared by the company, merchants have recorded a 5% increase in conversion and a 6% increase in sales, which Klarna attributes to the expanded reach. Klarna’s network includes more than 1.2 million live merchants, and the merchant base has grown 54% year over year.

Cross-border commerce context

The launch comes as cross-border shopping continues to grow. DHL data cited by Klarna shows that 70% of shoppers in 2026 buy internationally, an increase of 10% compared with 2025. In addition, the same data shows that 45% make cross-border purchases more than once a month.

Consumer FX targets two aspects of cross-currency purchases that the company highlights: exchange fees and price visibility after checkout. The service relies on Klarna’s existing network linking consumers and merchants across its markets. Under the model, currency conversion and its associated compliance sit with Klarna rather than with individual merchants. Merchants can therefore reach consumers in other currencies without building separate capabilities for each market.