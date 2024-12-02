Klarna expands payment options for Radial partner

The integration of Klarna with Radial’s Payment platform enables clients and prospects to offer a financing option at checkout to give customers more choice and could give retailers a 58% higher order value.

Financing a purchase over time has historically been optimised for brick and mortar stores. The online equivalent, however, can often be a cumbersome process, with redirects, lengthy forms and unclear information. Klarna’s process requires a few fields of information, and lets customers know instantly if they qualify for the financing solution.

The solution is optimised for the online shopping with a particular focus on mobile commerce. Klarna launched its financing platform in the US in September 2015.