Sweden-based Klarna has expanded its existing agreement with Netherlands-based payment service provider Mollie, allowing merchants that already process payments through Mollie to offer Klarna via their current integration. The agreement covers more than 350.000 merchants across Europe, each of which can choose whether to activate Klarna at checkout.

Under the expanded arrangement, Mollie merchants can access Klarna’s full product suite, which comprises Pay in Full, Pay in 3, and Financing. These payment options are available across 26 markets.

How the integration works

Merchants do not need to set up a direct technical connection with Klarna. Instead, they can enable Klarna’s services through the integration they already maintain with Mollie. According to Klarna, this means merchants are not required to sign new contracts each time Klarna expands into additional markets, and no engineering work is needed on the merchant side.

Commenting on the agreement, David Sykes, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna, said that Mollie’s merchants across Europe will have the same access to Klarna as they would through a direct integration.

Part of Klarna’s acquiring partner strategy

The deal forms part of Klarna’s acquiring partner strategy, under which the company distributes its payment products through payment service providers and acquirers that already hold merchant relationships. Through this model, a single partner integration gives Klarna access to an established merchant base, while merchants can add Klarna’s products without managing a separate provider onboarding process.

In Mollie’s case, the agreement extends an existing relationship between the two companies. Klarna indicated that it intends to build on the work the two companies have carried out to date, although it did not provide details on further phases or a timeline.

Implications for merchants and the ecosystem

For merchants, the arrangement reduces the operational steps typically involved in adding a new payment method. Activation through an existing PSP connection removes the need for separate contracts and development resources, which can be a factor for smaller and mid-sized businesses with limited technical capacity.

For Klarna, the agreement provides access to a merchant network of more than 350.000 businesses across Europe through one partner. Moreover, because merchants are not required to renegotiate contracts as Klarna enters new markets, the model also allows its product availability to scale across the 26 markets it currently covers without additional merchant-side work.

For Mollie, the expanded integration broadens the range of payment options its merchants can offer from within the Mollie environment, including both short-term instalment payments and longer-term financing.