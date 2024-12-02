KFH-Bahrain releases PrePay Visa platinum prepaid card

The product has been developed to assist customers in controlling their spending and work within a budget, as well as making convenient contactless payments at any merchant that supports contactless POS terminals enabled for Visa’s payWave technology.

With this technology, cardholders have to ‘wave’ their card when making transactions rather than using traditional card payment methods with POS terminals. Visa’s payWave solution uses EMV chip technology to provide protection to customers from potential theft and fraud.

In addition, customers can have control over all aspects of their card anywhere in the world, including reporting lost or stolen card, transaction notification, etc. via the new KFHB Cards application that is available for Android and iOS devices through their respective stores.