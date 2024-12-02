KefKefk teams up with SLA Mobile for direct operator billing

SLA Mobile will initially connect KefKefk to Zain subscribers with future operator rollouts in the future.

Direct operator billing allows mobile operator subscribers to pay for digital content using their mobile phone number. The transaction is added to the subscriber’s monthly bill or deducted from their prepaid credit.

KefKefk has a mobile content library in the MENA region, providing a range of mobile applications and digital services. They have operations in 16 countries with access to over 3 million customers.