KAYAK partners with Affirm to equip travellers with 'Book Now, Pay Over Time'

By selecting Affirm at checkout on KAYAK.com, approved KAYAK travellers can split the total cost of flights, accommodations, and rental and car sharing over USD 150 into monthly payments. From there, travellers will see the total cost of their purchase and will never pay more than they agree to upfront, as there are no late or hidden fees when paying over time with Affirm.











Making trips more accessible

According to KAYAK search data, flight prices are up 40% year over year. But high prices do not appear to be discouraging travellers from getting a trip on the books in 2023 – overall search demand is up 46% year over year. KAYAK is teaming up with Affirm to make it easier to plan and pay for trips over time in 2023, enabling more people to travel.

Officials from Affirm said that in the fall of 2022, their consumers increased purchases at airlines over seven times compared to 2021, demonstrating higher consumer demand for payment flexibility when booking travel. By partnering with KAYAK, they are able to bring consumers a flexible and transparent way to pay for travel, especially at a time when many are looking for ways to regain financial control and spending power amidst rising costs.

KAYAK joins Affirm’s network of nearly 15 million consumers and 245,000 merchants, including American Airlines, Vrbo, Vacasa, Priceline, and more. By offering Affirm at checkout, merchants can reach new customers, drive overall sales, increase average order value and customer repurchase rates.





What does Affirm do?

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — it empowers millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, Affirm shows consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees.





More information about KAYAK

KAYAK, part of Booking Holdings, is a travel search engine. With billions of queries across their platforms, they help people find their flight, stay, rental car, and vacation packages. They also support business travellers with KAYAK for Business, their free corporate travel solution, and are transforming the in-travel experience with their app and new hotel and accommodation software.