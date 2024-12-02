Jyske Bank live with account aggregation

The solution enables banks customers to get a financial overview of their accounts and later it will also offer digital loan processes and onboarding.

It was built on top of technology provided by Danish fintech company Spiir. Its Nordic API Gateway is a service that connects with any Nordic bank and gives third parties a way of executing PSD2 projects.

Jyske Bank took three months from initial meetings to the live solution.

Spiir has recently received an investment from Danske Bank. According to Danske, more than 200,000 Danes use Spiir to manage their budget, monitor their spending and find less expensive alternatives for their fixed expenses.

With the investment, of which exact details were not disclosed, Danske says it gets access to Spiir’s technical platform, which includes data retrieval from other Nordic banks.