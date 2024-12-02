JoTo PR signs with AccuImage for AP automation

AccuImage specialises in storage and retrieval of paper documents and managing of information. They provide tailored automated workflow solutions that include the digitising, streamlining, and automation of documents, invoice processing and accounting processes. The company has worked in the past in automating account payable for brands such as Nestle, PG&E, and Bechtel, across industries from education to health care to public utilities.

JoTo PR representatives have stated that workflow automation enables businesses to be compliant with applicable laws and regulations while alleviating administrative and operational backlog.

Workflow automation software renders clarity and control when AP and HR teams enter invoices and business documents into their filing system-setting workflow rules based on the teams needs, adjusting protocols and processes without stopping workflow and determining accessibility of certain documents.